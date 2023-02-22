HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 1,969 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.63) to £119 ($143.30) in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,749.60.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

