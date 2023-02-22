HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 21,251 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $211.92 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 199.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

