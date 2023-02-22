H&E Equipment Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 3.6 %

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

