H&E Equipment Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEESGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 3.6 %

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

