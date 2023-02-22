Head to Head Comparison: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) & Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Fidus Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $626.07 million 0.84 $17.32 million ($2.84) -2.94 Fidus Investment $90.45 million 5.52 $116.10 million $3.34 6.11

Fidus Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

17.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Fidus Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sculptor Capital Management and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fidus Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 166.15%. Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.51%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 1.16% 1.44% 0.34% Fidus Investment 93.14% 9.36% 4.99%

Risk and Volatility

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Sculptor Capital Management on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle. The company was founded by Daniel Saul Och in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies.

