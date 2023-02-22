HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. HealthStream updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
HealthStream Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ HSTM traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,209. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $783.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49.
HealthStream Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in HealthStream by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthStream (HSTM)
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.