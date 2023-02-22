HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. HealthStream updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,209. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $783.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in HealthStream by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

