HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.53, but opened at $25.70. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. HealthStream shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 11,594 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HealthStream by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in HealthStream by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Trading Down 0.7 %
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HealthStream Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthStream (HSTM)
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.