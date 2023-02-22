HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.53, but opened at $25.70. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. HealthStream shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 11,594 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HealthStream by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in HealthStream by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $780.45 million, a PE ratio of 86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.