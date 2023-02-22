Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $7.62

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $8.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 481,568 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,010,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.