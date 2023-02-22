Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $7.62

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $8.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 481,568 shares.
HLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
