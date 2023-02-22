Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.77), with a volume of 150779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.74).

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £37.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6,466.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.58.

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

Hercules Site Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.