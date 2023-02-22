Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.00

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERCGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.77), with a volume of 150779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.74).

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £37.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6,466.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.58.

Hercules Site Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

About Hercules Site Services

(Get Rating)

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.