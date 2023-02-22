HI (HI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $58.76 Million

HI (HI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. HI has a market cap of $58.76 million and approximately $512,737.83 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00043375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00020711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00213739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,844.17 or 1.00015447 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02136732 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $607,613.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

