HICL Infrastructure PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of HICL stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 159 ($1.91). 1,885,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,964. HICL Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 138.89 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.98 ($2.23). The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Liz Barber bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,346.82). 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

