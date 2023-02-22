HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Down 1.1%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.57 and last traded at C$8.60. 4,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 9,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.70.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.84.

HLS Therapeutics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

