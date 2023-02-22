Holo (HOT) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Holo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $384.41 million and approximately $25.16 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Holo has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00420932 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,711.79 or 0.27883272 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About Holo
Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Holo
