HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Chairman Sells $167,580.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 279,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

See Also

