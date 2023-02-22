Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.09. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

