HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 840 by Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 840 ($10.12) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.04) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($9.03) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 720 ($8.67).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 636.90 ($7.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,628,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,193,592. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 569.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 523.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,299.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

