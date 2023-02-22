Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Eight Capital issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.23.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 4.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.53. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.