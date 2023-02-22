HUNT Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $75.17 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

