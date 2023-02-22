Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,193,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,999,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $222.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.69. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $183.59 and a 12-month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

