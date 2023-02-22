HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One HUSD token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUSD has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $30.69 million and $8,329.93 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00418393 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.16 or 0.27718573 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD’s genesis date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

