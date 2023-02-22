Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.13

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Hxro has a market cap of $54.29 million and approximately $466.96 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

