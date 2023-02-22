IAC (IAC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – IAC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – IAC was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

2/15/2023 – IAC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – IAC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

IAC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

