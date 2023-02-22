ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.40-13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94-8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.70.
ICON Public Price Performance
ICON Public stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,947. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $263.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ICON Public
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICON Public (ICLR)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.