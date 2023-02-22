ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.40-13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94-8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.70.

ICON Public Price Performance

ICON Public stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,947. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $263.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ICON Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

