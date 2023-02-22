IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Shares Down 1.5%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

IG Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

