Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 74.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $235.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,748. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

