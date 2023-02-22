Immutable X Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51.48 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003994 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $551.42 million and approximately $51.48 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00420360 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,735.50 or 0.27845438 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

