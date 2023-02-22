Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.00

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $81.99, with a volume of 3987327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 250.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,358,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 331,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition by 3,767.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

