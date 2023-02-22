Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.00

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $81.99, with a volume of 3987327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition
Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.