Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Get Innospec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In related news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.