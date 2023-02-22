Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.
Shares of IOSP stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00.
In related news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
