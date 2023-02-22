Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Sells 362 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,906.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Gene Liu sold 238 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,191. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $321.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

