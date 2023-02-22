Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Director Sells 3,258 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Nufire sold 3,258 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $18,277.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,536 shares in the company, valued at $973,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Backblaze Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Backblaze stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 118,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,698 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 451,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Backblaze Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLZE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.