Insider Selling: Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) CEO Sells 17,621 Shares of Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,621 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $55,329.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,487,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 1.0 %

FSI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

