Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells 2,179 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Sessler sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $272,440.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Impinj stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.34. 380,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.44, a PEG ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.
