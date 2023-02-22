Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells 2,179 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Sessler sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $272,440.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Impinj stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.34. 380,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.44, a PEG ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 2,886.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after acquiring an additional 562,673 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 164,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

