Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 13,285 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 13,285 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $504,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michele Murgel sold 327 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $12,311.55.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 436,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,249. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intapp by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 267,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

