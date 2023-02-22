Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,432,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,536,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,035,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,750.00.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. 217,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,043. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

