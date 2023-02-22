Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ONEW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. 85,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $458.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 264,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneWater Marine Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

