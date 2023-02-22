Insider Selling: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Sells 11,405 Shares of Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. 1,828,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $122.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.97.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

