Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO Sells 6,287 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 6,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $17,540.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,413.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, William John Kelly sold 5,136 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $15,870.24.

On Thursday, January 5th, William John Kelly sold 5,005 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $9,909.90.

On Tuesday, December 20th, William John Kelly sold 1,073 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $1,974.32.

NYSE:RBOT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 215,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 1.29. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $6,159,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,887,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 859,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 102,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

