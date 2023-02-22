Insmed (INSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Insmed to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Insmed

In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after buying an additional 106,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Insmed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Insmed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,604,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after buying an additional 95,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

