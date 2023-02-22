Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $682,209.36 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 17,934 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $682,209.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,577 shares in the company, valued at $10,216,669.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Intapp Stock Performance
INTA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 436,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $39.49.
Institutional Trading of Intapp
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Intapp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Intapp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 28.5% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 122,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
