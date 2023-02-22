Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-376 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.72 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.43-$3.51 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

