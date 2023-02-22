Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

