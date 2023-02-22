International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $52,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.90. The company had a trading volume of 584,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,627. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average is $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

