Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Director Buys $36,550.00 in Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) Director David S. Dury bought 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,000 shares in the company, valued at $942,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 90,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $188.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Intevac by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 362,884 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Intevac by 887.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 59,973 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
