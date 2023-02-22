Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Director Buys $36,550.00 in Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) Director David S. Dury bought 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,000 shares in the company, valued at $942,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Intevac Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 90,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $188.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Intevac by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 362,884 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Intevac by 887.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 59,973 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intevac Company Profile

IVAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Partner Cap Sec raised shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

