Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 22nd (ABBV, ACMR, ACN, ADP, AIG, BMRN, CMCSA, CTOUF, CTRN, CWST)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 22nd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by analysts at Avian Securities to a market perform rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating. BTIG Research currently has $73.00 target price on the stock.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $4.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.40.

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.