Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for XPO (XPO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of XPO (NYSE: XPO) in the last few weeks:

2/15/2023 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $43.00.

2/14/2023 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – XPO was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

2/10/2023 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – XPO was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

2/10/2023 – XPO was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

2/10/2023 – XPO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $45.00.

2/9/2023 – XPO had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – XPO was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2023 – XPO was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2023 – XPO was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

12/30/2022 – XPO was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

XPO Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPO by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of XPO by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in XPO in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

