iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.57

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.57 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.37). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 115.70 ($1.39), with a volume of 110,009 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
iomart Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,636.57 and a beta of 0.46.
iomart Group Cuts Dividend
About iomart Group
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.
Featured Stories
