iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.57

Feb 22nd, 2023

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOMGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.57 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.37). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 115.70 ($1.39), with a volume of 110,009 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

iomart Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.11. The stock has a market cap of £126.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,636.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97.

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 1.94 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

Featured Stories

