IOST (IOST) One Day Volume Hits $28.68 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. IOST has a market cap of $227.33 million and $28.68 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00420932 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,711.79 or 0.27883272 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

