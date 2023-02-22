Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 1,222.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $96,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,129,280. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

IOVA traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 216,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,376. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

