IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.55% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,679 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

MNA opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

