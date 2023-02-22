iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $4.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nomura decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.56. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Equities research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $335,032,950,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

